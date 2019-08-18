Dowling & Yahnke Has Cut By $438,192 Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding; Topaz Group (TPZ) Sentiment Is 1.07

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 5.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 9,129 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 145,796 shares with $7.05M value, down from 154,925 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $195.59B valuation. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37M shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – OCC SAYS ITS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT MAINTAINS RESTRICTIONS ON THE APPROVAL OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS TO SENIOR EXECUTIVES, AND ON THE APPOINTMENT OF SENIOR EXECUTIVES AND DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 11/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo trims expected hit from regulatory cap on assets; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Also Vote Against Auditor and Wells Fargo’s Proposed Executive Compensation Plan; 27/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan says Fed cap on asset growth is not affecting bank’s customer service

Topaz Group Inc (TPZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 15 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 14 cut down and sold positions in Topaz Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 1.51 million shares, up from 1.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Topaz Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 8 New Position: 7.

The stock increased 2.65% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 19,916 shares traded. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) has declined 5.92% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. for 114,559 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 410,282 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 22,494 shares. The Georgia-based Montag A & Associates Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 179,799 shares.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $867.60 million. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 16.15% above currents $44.39 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, May 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $63 target in Monday, April 15 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS.