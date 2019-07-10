Dowling & Yahnke Has Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $2.49 Million; Suntrust Bks (STI) Share Value Declined While Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Trimmed Its Holding by $437,131

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 22,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,233 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.91M, up from 84,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 5.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 54.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 7,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,128 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 13,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $64.37. About 3.06M shares traded or 33.95% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Book Value Per Common Shr $47.14; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 13/03/2018 – SUNTRUST NAMES STAN LITTLE PRESIDENT OF THE SUNTRUST FOUNDATION; 27/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 28/05/2018 – Hyatt Conference Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 19/03/2018 – Blue Apron Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 26; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. $451 worth of stock was sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Tuesday, January 15.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 14,945 shares to 25,055 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,104 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,247 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2,521 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd has 1,605 shares. Main Street Lc, a California-based fund reported 4,154 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 498,091 were accumulated by Van Eck Associate. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 7.25 million shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap has invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com Il accumulated 237,972 shares. Dillon Associate Inc holds 62,705 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 43,579 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Com has 47,175 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Dumont & Blake Inv Ltd Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,404 shares. Schafer Cullen Mngmt has 50,835 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Limited Liability accumulated 0.1% or 6.53M shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri owns 0.22% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 8,700 shares. 1.23 million were reported by King Luther Capital Mngmt. State Street Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Bluestein R H Company holds 1.81% or 559,301 shares. The Texas-based Eagle Glob Advsrs Lc has invested 0.46% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). First Midwest Savings Bank Division reported 24,323 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.08% or 340,000 shares. 900,730 were accumulated by Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Willis Inv Counsel holds 1.63% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 224,024 shares. Washington Capital Mngmt owns 21,315 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt holds 1.69% or 1.94 million shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corporation holds 6,354 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,790 shares to 25,492 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 6,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $652.42M for 10.95 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.