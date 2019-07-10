Dowling & Yahnke Has Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Position by $313,224; Stock Value Rose; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Value Rose, Holder Barbara Oil Company Cut Position

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.57. About 5.65M shares traded or 25.07% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,963 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 81,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 8.59M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Politics: Exclusive: Kushner’s New Jersey Trump Tower got a $200 million loan from Citigroup; 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 25/04/2018 – South African watchdog says forex-rigging trial likely to begin in 2019; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 09/04/2018 – Citi Fintech Mission to Digitize Bank, Develop Mobile Ecosystem (Video)

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.72 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Safe Bulkers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares; 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series C and Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wall Street Skeptical Of Deutsche Bank’s Restructuring Plan – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi, Grab launch co-branded credit cards – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,766 shares to 5,086 shares, valued at $913,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,186 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset North America Inc holds 348,455 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Bell Natl Bank reported 5,295 shares stake. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prns has 0.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ima Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 51 shares. Sei Invests reported 1.21 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Tctc Holdg Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 19,030 shares. Spears Abacus Lc has invested 3.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Long Island Lc invested in 112,435 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Optimum Advsr holds 0.17% or 8,140 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 14.82M shares. Cap Advsrs Ok holds 131,403 shares. Montag A And Assocs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 1.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 10,425 shares. 25,727 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Bellecapital Limited holds 3.41% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 83,256 shares. Girard Partners Limited invested in 0.33% or 27,234 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Northern holds 3.73 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The New York-based Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.76% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Pictet Asset Limited reported 0.02% stake. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation holds 38,329 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cap Guardian Tru Company stated it has 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tdam Usa invested in 4,110 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 761 shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).