Dowling & Yahnke Raised Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $404,064; Stock Rose; Spears Abacus Advisors Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Position by $631,346 as Stock Price Rose

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 3,312 shares as the company's stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,319 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, up from 58,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc analyzed 10,183 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97M, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34B for 8.33 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

