Dowling & Yahnke Boosted Pepsico (PEP) Position by $404,064; Stock Price Rose; Paloma Partners Management Company Lowered Holding in Anadarko Petroleum (Call) (APC) by $2.77 Million

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (Call) (APC) by 74.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 61,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,900 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, down from 82,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.04. About 10.58 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 3,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,319 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, up from 58,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 2.61M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. APC’s profit will be $276.17M for 32.29 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year's $0.54 per share. APC's profit will be $276.17M for 32.29 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Put) by 13,500 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices (Put) (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,129 shares to 145,796 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,271 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).