Dowling & Yahnke Trimmed Sempra Energy (SRE) Holding; Shorts at CGG ORDINARY SHARES (CGPVF) Raised By 1.61%

CGG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CGPVF) had an increase of 1.61% in short interest. CGPVF’s SI was 572,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.61% from 563,500 shares previously. It closed at $1.95 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 17.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,777 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 7.31%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 28,101 shares with $3.54 million value, down from 33,878 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $39.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 585,656 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR; 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging

CGG, a geoscience company, provides data imaging, seismic data characterization, geoscience, and petroleum engineering consulting services to the gas and oil exploration and production industry in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. It operates in Equipment; Contractual Data Acquisition; and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Equipment segment develops and produces seismic equipment in the land and marine seismic markets, and offers customer support services.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB) stake by 9,626 shares to 495,404 valued at $38.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Charter Communications Inc N stake by 1,096 shares and now owns 3,255 shares. Ishares Tr (IYZ) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sempra Energy has $14200 highest and $13200 lowest target. $141’s average target is -1.56% below currents $143.24 stock price. Sempra Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 23 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $134 target in Thursday, March 28 report.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameron LNG Train 1 starts commercial operations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Utility Stocks to Buy for an Extra Durable Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $388.12 million for 25.40 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Investments holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 903,887 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 24,087 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 23,118 shares. Bancshares owns 34,870 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Electron Prns Ltd holds 11.11% or 692,065 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.1% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). D E Shaw Inc stated it has 13,759 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 4,809 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Lc accumulated 107,796 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Btr Cap stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Allstate invested in 18,305 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Fdx Advsr stated it has 0.07% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).