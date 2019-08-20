Dowling & Yahnke Cut Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $467,400; Shaw Communications (SJR) Stock Declined While Cumberland Partners LTD Upped Its Stake

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 334,104 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05M, down from 342,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 7.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Officially Reschedules Shareholder Meeting For April 5 — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Tells Congress Qualcomm ‘Hampered’ in 5G By ‘Unlawful’ Licensing — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters); 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom as it chases Qualcomm tie-up; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC. HAS BEGUN CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF THE CHIPMAKER’S PROMISE TO INVESTORS TO REDUCE COSTS BY $1 BILLION – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Shaw Communications (SJR) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 32,695 shares as the company's stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 945,450 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.68 million, up from 912,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 237,407 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 27,455 shares to 507,938 shares, valued at $14.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,916 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,950 shares to 27,732 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

