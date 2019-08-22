Dowling & Yahnke Has Raised Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Royal Gold (RGLD) Sentiment Is 1.29

Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 126 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 98 sold and reduced their holdings in Royal Gold Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 50.70 million shares, down from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Royal Gold Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 80 Increased: 82 New Position: 44.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 5.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc acquired 3,312 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 61,319 shares with $7.52M value, up from 58,007 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $185.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.94M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cannabis CEOs See Holistic Branding As Key To Consumer Experience – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tilson: Why Lumber Liquidators Could Be The Next SodaStream – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amgen, PepsiCo And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 15 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Could Trucking Lower Operational Costs By Matching Tractors To Trailers? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $127.50’s average target is -3.66% below currents $132.34 stock price. PepsiCo had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 3,740 shares to 87,475 valued at $13.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,121 shares and now owns 15,776 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman accumulated 306,155 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Liability reported 1,377 shares. Bryn Mawr stated it has 254,240 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Fulton Natl Bank Na reported 29,802 shares stake. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.83% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 23,874 shares. Tompkins, New York-based fund reported 41,203 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.97% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.55% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Van Eck Associates has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Proffitt And Goodson Inc has invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,958 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 100,547 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt invested in 11,244 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.1% or 9,490 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 10,501 shares.

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. The company has market cap of $8.38 billion. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. It has a 89.43 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, the firm owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Royal Gold (RGLD) Is Up 10.78% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, ARWR, RGLD – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SAH, DLPH, PINS, TWTR, FB, BTG and RGLD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Better Way to Follow This Hedge Fund Giantâ€™s Gold Advice – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.