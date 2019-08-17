Dowling & Yahnke Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding as Stock Declined; Proofpoint (PFPT) Market Valuation Rose While Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Cut Its Position

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 4,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 104,273 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 109,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 8,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 484,757 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.86M, down from 493,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $117.15. About 590,403 shares traded or 15.27% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Proofpoint Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Proofpoint -6.9% on downside FY profit outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Proofpoint Drives People-centric Innovation with Two Industry-Firsts: Enhanced URL Isolation Based on User Risk Profiles and New Training Customization – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSI Alert: Proofpoint (PFPT) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) by 111,030 shares to 531,993 shares, valued at $32.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 569,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board owns 0.04% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 35,000 shares. Firsthand Capital reported 40,000 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Stephens Invest Management Group stated it has 611,864 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Amer Group reported 1,174 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 20,530 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Prudential Finance stated it has 2,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bain Capital Pub Equity Management Ltd Com holds 0.66% or 57,069 shares in its portfolio. Glynn Management Ltd holds 4.05% or 180,276 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Cap stated it has 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 2,185 are held by Counselors. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group holds 9,404 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% or 332,019 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Invest Service Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 9,510 shares. Netherlands-based Kempen Nv has invested 1.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Inr Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 636 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Co owns 14,905 shares. California-based Fundx Inv Gp has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 458,200 shares. Blair William Co Il owns 532,657 shares. Pinnacle Llc has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alpha Windward Ltd Com holds 0.25% or 4,686 shares. Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 282,495 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 29,678 shares. Triangle Wealth Management holds 2.03% or 47,863 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Birinyi Assoc holds 1.01% or 29,250 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,138 shares to 63,042 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 2,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).