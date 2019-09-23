Dowling & Yahnke Trimmed By $747,891 Its Realty Income (O) Stake; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Albemarle (ALB)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Realty Income Corp (O) stake by 51.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 10,839 shares as Realty Income Corp (O)’s stock declined 1.13%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 10,347 shares with $714,000 value, down from 21,186 last quarter. Realty Income Corp now has $24.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.89. About 3.42M shares traded or 117.90% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16

Among 8 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Albemarle has $12800 highest and $6000 lowest target. $91.63’s average target is 33.07% above currents $68.86 stock price. Albemarle had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Tuesday, July 9. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $9400 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Underweight”. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, August 9 with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Bank of America. See Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Gabelli Rating: Buy New Target: $109.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $83.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $157.0000 New Target: $128.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $94.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $110 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $120 New Target: $110 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100 New Target: $88 Maintain

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13M for 22.86 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realty Income declares $0.227 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income’s Moat Gets Wider And Wider – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Dividend Buy: Walgreens Boots Alliance vs. Realty Income – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Realty Income To Acquire 454 Properties From CIM Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. In $1.25 Billion Transaction – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Realty Income (NYSE:O), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Realty Income has $8000 highest and $7200 lowest target. $77.50’s average target is 2.12% above currents $75.89 stock price. Realty Income had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 4. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) rating on Thursday, April 4. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $75 target. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 6,115 shares to 24,404 valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 6,333 shares and now owns 69,375 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Llc reported 0.04% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.09% or 885,485 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 126,543 shares. 276 are owned by Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Lc. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 81,894 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 231,272 shares. 142,679 are owned by Northstar Inv Llc. Fincl Counselors Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,470 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 1,516 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs reported 0.04% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Commerce Ltd owns 3,100 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 0% or 15 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Co invested in 19,964 shares. Holderness Invs Company holds 8,321 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Albemarle’s Dividend Growth Is Fueled By Its Lithium Expansion Plans – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Albemarle Struggles as Lithium Prices Continue to Fall – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lithium Miners News For The Month Of September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$73.05, Is It Time To Put Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

The stock increased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. About 2.75M shares traded or 94.02% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity. The insider Marlow DeeAnne J bought 1,000 shares worth $70,850.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.30 billion. The firm offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It has a 13.44 P/E ratio. It also makes cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets.