Dowling & Yahnke Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $389,840; Portland Investment Counsel Lifted Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Stake by $4.13 Million as Valuation Declined

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 4,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 104,273 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 109,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 608,401 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS: CASH PORTION FUNDED BY JV, DEBT; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS – TRANSACTION INCLUDES A $1.85 BLN INCREASE IN CASH CONSIDERATION, FROM $7.4 BLN TO $9.25 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy US mall owner GGP $9.25 billion in cash

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,149 shares to 26,918 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Trust invested in 10.53% or 148,048 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc reported 46,715 shares. Moreover, Crestwood Advsr Group Limited Liability Corp has 1.31% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 226,713 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr accumulated 17,884 shares. Sun Life Fincl has 24,376 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Towercrest Mngmt invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 4,308 are held by Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Garland Mgmt Inc holds 2.86% or 51,017 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory invested in 5.77M shares. 397,110 were accumulated by John G Ullman Associates Inc. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt owns 1.64 million shares. Moreover, Wilkins Investment Counsel has 1.26% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). American Century holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 799,631 shares. Mechanics Savings Bank Department holds 137,038 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Beech Hill Advsr accumulated 2,700 shares.

