Dowling & Yahnke Has Lowered Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by $510,300 as Share Value Rose; Pictet Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Holding in Travelers Companies (TRV) as Market Valuation Rose

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 451,721 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.77 million, down from 457,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $98.42. About 585,124 shares traded or 21.66% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 6,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 413,016 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.65 million, down from 419,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $149.07. About 1.32M shares traded or 2.93% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…; 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 23/04/2018 – Travelers Canada Poll Identifies Causes of Distracted Driving; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Llc, California-based fund reported 20,526 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Serv Automobile Association invested 0.02% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 190,350 shares. Advisory Services Networks Lc reported 444 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 38,476 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank And Trust invested 0.05% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). 793,044 are held by Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.07% or 48,000 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). 13,917 were reported by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. King Luther Cap Mngmt holds 158,825 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 3,350 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 112,614 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Street invested in 0.01% or 2.05 million shares.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.98 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $131.97 million for 12.43 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.94% negative EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 2,901 shares to 120,426 shares, valued at $15.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

