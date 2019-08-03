Dowling & Yahnke Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Cut by $438,192 as Share Price Rose; Philip Morris International In (PM) Holder Investec Asset Management North America Upped Holding by $437,096

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 9,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 145,796 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 154,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86 million shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Wren Doesn’t See 3% 10-Year as Line in Sand (Video); 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MORE THAN 50 PERCENT OF THE $200 BLN IN FINANCING IS FOCUSED ON CLEAN TECHNOLOGY AND RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSACTIONS; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Ryvicker on Consolidation in Media (Video); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients; 10/05/2018 – Still Too Early to Get Back on Wells Fargo’s Wagon — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Needs Time to Address Feedback From Fed; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 4,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 33,597 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 28,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 5.72M shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 18,422 shares to 28,509 shares, valued at $550,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 15,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,155 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alley owns 1.9% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 73,115 shares. Naples Advsrs Lc has 10,704 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc accumulated 15,823 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Verity Verity Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.91% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 45,054 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 11,691 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability reported 5,464 shares stake. Park Corporation Oh invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.34% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 66,590 shares. Ftb invested in 0.17% or 23,391 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Ny reported 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Stearns Grp Incorporated invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hillsdale Inv Management has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Employees Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 415,355 shares. Contrarius Limited holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 278,648 shares. Profund Advsr Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYZ) by 20,708 shares to 66,772 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 9.97 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.