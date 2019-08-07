Dowling & Yahnke Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $414,775; Old Dominion Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) by $941,499 as Market Value Rose

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Info Services In (FIS) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 8,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 2,564 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 10,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Info Services In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.24B market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $130.92. About 7.18 million shares traded or 64.80% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 49,990 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, down from 51,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $7.84 during the last trading session, reaching $264.68. About 4.58M shares traded or 28.25% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mastercard Advances Its Leadership Position as a Multi-Rail Payments Company with the Acquisition of Nets’ Account-to-Account Payment Business – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 6,711 shares to 51,026 shares, valued at $12.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $32.58 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Cap Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,692 shares. Cleararc Capital stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tru Department Mb Retail Bank N A has 2,488 shares. Epoch Investment Prtnrs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sunbelt holds 0.67% or 5,687 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,845 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Lc stated it has 67,815 shares. Jackson Wealth accumulated 20,484 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,850 shares. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 2,033 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 1.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). California-based L S Advisors has invested 0.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Montecito Bancorporation And holds 2,641 shares. Moreover, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has 2.27% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 26,463 are owned by Chase Investment Counsel.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.12% or 528,953 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group owns 0.13% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3.89M shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 217,684 shares stake. Fidelity National Finance Inc owns 340,041 shares for 6.08% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 2,006 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Company Comml Bank has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). First American National Bank & Trust accumulated 52,918 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Confluence Investment Ltd Company has 189,560 shares. Sabal Tru Company invested in 2,561 shares. Bbr Prns Limited Co holds 5,365 shares. Company Of Vermont owns 219 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 667 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited owns 0.32% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 33,789 shares. The California-based Lpl Fincl has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ent Financial Service owns 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1,940 shares.