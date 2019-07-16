Dowling & Yahnke Has Increased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding; Oberweis Asset Management Has Decreased By $723,000 Its Netease.Com Adr (NTES) Stake

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 53.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc acquired 1,766 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock rose 4.38%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 5,086 shares with $913,000 value, up from 3,320 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $101.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $167.27. About 6.79M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Netease.Com Inc. Adr (NTES) stake by 40.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 3,000 shares as Netease.Com Inc. Adr (NTES)’s stock rose 8.94%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 4,430 shares with $1.07 million value, down from 7,430 last quarter. Netease.Com Inc. Adr now has $32.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $256.24. About 406,321 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55 million for 26.92 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Bandwidth Inc. stake by 34,070 shares to 72,970 valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) stake by 20,700 shares and now owns 268,154 shares. Nomad Foods Ltd. was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NetEase Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Nomura. CLSA maintained the shares of NTES in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 9,129 shares to 145,796 valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 3,740 shares and now owns 87,475 shares. Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) was reduced too.

Among 24 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NVIDIA had 51 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 29 report. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein on Monday, February 11 to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 19. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 15 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $160 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.