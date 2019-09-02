Dowling & Yahnke Lifted Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); Molina Healthcare Com Stk (MOH) Shareholder Sivik Global Healthcare Has Raised Its Stake

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 11,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 63,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 51,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc Com Stk (MOH) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 55,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $130.28. About 373,496 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.74B; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA SELECTED FOR MEDICAID AWARDS IN STATE OF WASHINGTON; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Medical Care Ratio Decreases to 86.1% From 88.4%; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Rev $4.65B; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 – $3.73, SAW $4.24 – $4.74; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – BOARD APPOINTED THOMAS L. TRAN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 4, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,421 were reported by Wellington Shields & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Beaumont Partners Lc has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc holds 0.25% or 35,831 shares in its portfolio. Essex Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 36,240 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 26,928 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eastern National Bank & Trust has invested 1.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moody Bankshares Tru Division stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kistler stated it has 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Davenport Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.75% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Corp has invested 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Principal Financial Grp Inc accumulated 9.98 million shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 235,808 shares. Korea Invest has 0.95% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Btr Management holds 32,042 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.49% or 1.86 million shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,348 shares to 38,651 shares, valued at $10.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,101 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.12% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 4,117 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 89,028 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 65,964 shares or 0% of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council holds 23,900 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 626 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Alpha Windward Llc holds 0.34% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 3,640 shares. American Grp holds 129,187 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 21,166 shares. Convergence Invest Ltd has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Cordasco Fincl Network holds 400 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Natixis owns 35,883 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 264,942 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Molina Healthcare EPS beats by $0.41, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Molina up 2% after hours on Q1 beat, guidance raise – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BMO Sees 30% Upside Potential For Molina Healthcare – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Molina Healthcare Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK).