Dowling & Yahnke Has Lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Holding by $510,300; Midas Management Position in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Has Lifted by $697,000 as Stock Value Declined

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 451,721 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.77 million, down from 457,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $98.54. About 24,094 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500.

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.46. About 155,966 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.98 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $131.97M for 12.44 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lowe’s shares jump as higher-spending customers drive profit beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Undervalued Predictable Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Acquires Remaining Ownership Interest of Acero Prime, S. de R.L. de C.V. From Joint Venture Partner – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,138 shares to 63,042 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 163,532 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 3,675 shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Swiss Bancshares holds 0.01% or 128,400 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc holds 36,558 shares. Sprott invested 0.69% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Moreover, Schroder Investment Group Inc has 0.04% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 306,302 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability stated it has 26,666 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.03% or 185,307 shares. Eaton Vance invested 0% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). 55,127 were reported by Hightower Advsr Ltd Co. First Citizens Financial Bank & Tru Commerce, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,206 shares. Globeflex Cap L P, a California-based fund reported 7,833 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 399,581 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Reasons Why You Should Get Rid of Skyworks (SWKS) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Skyworks (SWKS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, View Tepid – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.