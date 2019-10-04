Dowling & Yahnke Has Cut Biogen (BIIB) Position By $329,229; MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) Sentiment Is 0.75

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 6 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 8 sold and reduced their holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now hold: 692,864 shares, down from 1.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 16.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,413 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 7,178 shares with $1.68M value, down from 8,591 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $41.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $223.66. About 730,439 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 45,085 shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $50.05 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 16.78 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund for 250,105 shares. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owns 44,395 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,592 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Destination Wealth Management, a California-based fund reported 1,591 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity. Shares for $27.21 million were bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J on Tuesday, April 30.

Among 5 analysts covering Biogen Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock has $28500 highest and $19800 lowest target. $241.80’s average target is 8.11% above currents $223.66 stock price. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $25000 target in Friday, June 28 report. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $28500 target in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullinan Associates holds 0.26% or 15,063 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 0.16% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 16.01 million shares. Clean Yield Group owns 13,142 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt stated it has 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Neuberger Berman Limited reported 8,344 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co invested in 0.14% or 62,198 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 186,764 shares. 7,870 were accumulated by Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 25,961 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Ltd. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 0.06% or 6,355 shares in its portfolio. Mairs & owns 1,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. City Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 275 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Acadian Asset Ltd accumulated 3,909 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 10,294 shares to 22,590 valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) stake by 32,696 shares and now owns 50,725 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was raised too.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 6.79 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.