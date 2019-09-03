Dowling & Yahnke Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Mak Capital One Continues to Hold Position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN)

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $618.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 504,368 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 09/05/2018 – Achillion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $308.4M; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 15/05/2018 – Sarissa Adds Shire, Cuts Achillion: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 22,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 107,233 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.91M, up from 84,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,626 shares to 49,814 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,651 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

