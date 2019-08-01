Dowling & Yahnke Holds Holding in Realty Income (O); Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holder Cortland Advisers Raised Position by $1.52 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 832,657 shares traded or 8.74% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 73.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 9,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 21,186 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 12,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $69.21. About 2.68 million shares traded or 33.96% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income Enters The U.K. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income: An Overpriced SWAN Stock – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SPHD: The Ultimate ‘No Worries’ Income Plus Growth Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Realty Income Corporation’s (NYSE:O) ROE Of 4.5%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 48.37M shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 2,013 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Old Natl Bank & Trust In invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Bank Of America De accumulated 5.64 million shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has 1,540 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 28 shares. Georgia-based Cap Inv Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Carroll Fincl Assoc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 1,021 are held by Whittier. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 744,125 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson accumulated 127,438 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Indiana Tru Mgmt Co accumulated 4,810 shares or 0.18% of the stock. S R Schill & Assoc holds 10,195 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 3,700 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,195 shares to 12,296 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,475 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Enterprise Products in deal with Chevron to develop crude oil port – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream: Profitability And Capital Efficiency – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Oil Stocks to Buy, Whatever Oil Prices Do – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.