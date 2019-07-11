Dowling & Yahnke Has Cut By $307,314 Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding; Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Common (MCN) Shorts Raised By 820.97%

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 3.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,626 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 14.31%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 49,814 shares with $9.46 million value, down from 51,440 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $162.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $213. About 1.67M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Common (NYSE:MCN) had an increase of 820.97% in short interest. MCN’s SI was 57,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 820.97% from 6,200 shares previously. With 68,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Common (NYSE:MCN)’s short sellers to cover MCN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 75,223 shares traded or 29.44% up from the average. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) has declined 10.71% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.14% the S&P500.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $137.83 million. It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.04 million shares or 10.08% less from 3.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 74,844 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN). Raymond James Assoc owns 102,850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN). Karpus Mngmt invested in 309,027 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Raymond James Service holds 0% of its portfolio in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) for 22,639 shares. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 120,359 shares or 0% of the stock. 25,989 were reported by M&T Bank & Trust. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 32,721 shares. Pnc Service Group holds 12,962 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 94 shares. Oarsman Capital invested in 0.14% or 42,406 shares. Guggenheim Lc has 0.03% invested in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) for 502,279 shares. Asset holds 0.04% or 340,009 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 47,398 shares.

More notable recent Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund (NYSE:MSP) and Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Announce Results of Shareholder Vote at Meetings Relating to the Merger of MSP with and into MCN NYSE:MCN – GlobeNewswire” on September 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Commences Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” published on October 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Final Results of Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Tender Offer Expiration – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. McDonald’s had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MCD in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Stephens. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 28 by JP Morgan. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Stephens. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Mizuho maintained the shares of MCD in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,395 were reported by Cognios Capital Ltd. John G Ullman Assocs Incorporated holds 0.05% or 1,500 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 152,939 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 25,122 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Willis Counsel reported 270,762 shares. 29,055 were reported by Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability. B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 4,635 shares. Massachusetts Finance Ser Ma invested in 82,266 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 22,352 are owned by Buckingham Asset Management Lc. 1,303 were reported by Sun Life. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.41% or 19,744 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Trust holds 0.45% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 15,915 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 2,000 shares. Kistler holds 0.23% or 2,968 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 564,142 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62 million. $5.41M worth of stock was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. $233,662 worth of stock was sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 6. Gibbs Robert Lane had sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99 million on Thursday, January 31.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased Vanguard World Fds (VPU) stake by 2,901 shares to 120,426 valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IWC) stake by 80,797 shares and now owns 192,476 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) was raised too.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.98 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.