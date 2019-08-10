Dowling & Yahnke Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Increased as Stock Value Declined; Mackay Shields Stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Has Lifted by $1.25 Million

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 96,818 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 90,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 547.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 178,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The institutional investor held 211,000 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 32,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $659.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 803,847 shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT – ONGOING INITIATIVES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $70 MILLION TO $80 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS BY THE END OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – Return to Middle-Earth for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessment Capabilities, and Core Curriculum; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT BOARD BOOSTED TO 10 DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Na; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO HMHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.81, REV VIEW $1.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize 15 Students for Outstanding Progress in Literacy and Math Achievement; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO SAYS REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY NET SALES $219.8 MLN VS $221.9 MLN; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – APPOINTED JEAN S. DESRAVINES TO THE BOARD

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 54,820 shares to 522,219 shares, valued at $64.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 66,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,944 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.82 million activity.

More notable recent Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Houghton Mifflin (HMHC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Houghton Mifflin: Left For Dead, Even As Turnaround Taking Hold And Poised For Cyclical Rebound – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Cheap Stocks Under $7 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold HMHC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. International Grp accumulated 66,000 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 83,315 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 682,702 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 41,196 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 12,832 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 561 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 5.85M shares. Hbk Invests LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Swiss State Bank invested in 0% or 191,400 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 1,042 shares. 28,770 are held by Element Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) or 782 shares. Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,462 shares or 0% of the stock. 51,946 were accumulated by Paloma Prns.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Trust Co has 2.9% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hanson And Doremus Mngmt invested in 0.6% or 13,006 shares. Moreover, Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 27,557 shares. Starr Inc holds 1.11% or 20,000 shares. Sageworth Trust accumulated 5,199 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 98,819 are owned by Lynch Assoc In. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Intrust Natl Bank Na reported 27,517 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors invested in 0.63% or 1.10M shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 37,130 shares. Founders Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 28,305 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Laffer Investments owns 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,605 shares. 14,330 were reported by Plancorp Ltd Liability Com.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,348 shares to 38,651 shares, valued at $10.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,555 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.