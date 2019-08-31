Dowling & Yahnke Lifted Chevron New (CVX) Holding; Lee Enterprises (LEE) SI Increased By 9.7%

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 4.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc acquired 3,098 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 66,722 shares with $8.22 million value, up from 63,624 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $222.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON

Lee Enterprises Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) had an increase of 9.7% in short interest. LEE's SI was 2.54 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.7% from 2.32M shares previously. With 299,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Lee Enterprises Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)'s short sellers to cover LEE's short positions. The SI to Lee Enterprises Incorporated's float is 4.84%. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.78. About 162,503 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 1,945 shares. Martin Com Tn has 0.64% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Snow Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1,820 shares stake. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Com holds 1.06% or 82,846 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.72% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Forbes J M Com Ltd Liability Partnership has 10,039 shares. Hollencrest Management reported 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,106 shares. Affinity Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc accumulated 30,286 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has 0.6% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 571,183 shares. Moreover, Amer Century Companies Inc has 0.71% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Intrust Financial Bank Na owns 37,731 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Waratah Capital has invested 0.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt owns 205,377 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Vanguard World Fds (VGT) stake by 8,468 shares to 34,310 valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 3,195 shares and now owns 12,296 shares. Ishares Tr (SOXX) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.11’s average target is 20.72% above currents $117.72 stock price. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14400 target in Friday, July 12 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. Bank of America maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L also bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.