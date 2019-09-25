Dowling & Yahnke Decreased Its Intel (INTC) Position; Last Week Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Redrow PLC (LON:RDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Redrow PLC has GBX 815 highest and GBX 704 lowest target. GBX 769.67’s average target is 25.56% above currents GBX 613 stock price. Redrow PLC had 18 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, September 25. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 25. The stock of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by HSBC. See Redrow plc (LON:RDW) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 745.00 New Target: GBX 815.00 Unchanged

25/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 728.00 New Target: GBX 704.00 Maintain

19/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 745.00 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 690.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 745.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 665.00 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 728.00 Initiates Starts

02/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 665.00 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 745.00 Maintain

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 3.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc analyzed 7,935 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)'s stock declined 0.41%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 190,782 shares with $9.13 million value, down from 198,717 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $220.70B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 23.29 million shares traded or 8.04% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 1.76% or GBX 11 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 613. About 166,263 shares traded. Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 2.16 billion GBP. The firm acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. It has a 6.66 P/E ratio.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased Ishares Tr (IWC) stake by 10,087 shares to 202,563 valued at $18.88M in 2019Q2. It also upped Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 1,953 shares and now owns 7,039 shares. Ishares Tr (EEM) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $55.49’s average target is 11.38% above currents $49.82 stock price. Intel had 24 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, July 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, July 26. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5 to “Market Perform”. Wells Fargo maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, July 26. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Underperform”.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.04 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 22,420 are owned by Kistler. 315,917 were reported by Pinnacle Financial Inc. Joel Isaacson And Co Ltd Liability holds 0.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 26,408 shares. Economic Planning Group Inc Adv invested in 6,430 shares. Teewinot Cap Advisers holds 97,670 shares. Martin Incorporated Tn accumulated 25,332 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank Com reported 192,777 shares. Homrich And Berg invested in 71,124 shares or 0.18% of the stock. First Fincl Corp In holds 17,717 shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Co holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 149,526 shares. Moreover, Motco has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 10,151 shares. Founders Cap stated it has 4.48% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mengis Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 126,977 shares. Page Arthur B holds 55,606 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Tn has 0.15% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 23,170 shares.