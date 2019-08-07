Dowling & Yahnke Trimmed Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake By $467,400; Landscape Capital Management Decreased Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Holding By $962,311

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) stake by 89.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 137,473 shares as Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO)’s stock 0.00%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 16,943 shares with $134,000 value, down from 154,416 last quarter. Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc now has $541.10 million valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 7,270 shares traded. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 2.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 8,200 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 334,104 shares with $19.05 million value, down from 342,304 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $82.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $67.8. About 1.06 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $5.2 BLN VS $6.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Re-Elected; Issues Sparked in Broadcom Bid Remain; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM HAS PARTNERED WITH CHINESE COS. FOR YRS; 23/03/2018 – 40 PCT TO 50 PCT OF TOTAL SHARES OUTSTANDING WERE VOTED IN FAVOR OF SIX QUALCOMM DIRECTORS, WITH OTHER FOUR GETTING MORE THAN 50 PCT – WSJ, CITING; 12/03/2018 – KPBS News: BREAKING: President #Trump is blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm on national security; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – BROADCOM HAS BEEN INTERACTING WITH CFIUS “FOR WEEKS” AND MADE TWO WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS TO CFIUS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold LEO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.45 million shares or 15.16% less from 6.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chuck E. Cheese Abruptly Cancels a $1.4 Billion Deal to Go Public – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CEC Entertainment, Inc. And Leo Holdings Corp. Announce Termination Of Business Combination Agreement – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fund Statistics Now Available for BNY Mellon Closed-end Funds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Square Just Sold Caviar to DoorDash – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu’s New Search Rival Is the World’s Most Valuable Startup – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Silver Lining For Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Decline of Qualcomm Stock Will Soon Create a Great Entry Point – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity. THOMPSON JAMES H also sold $2.03 million worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Monday, February 11.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, July 18. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 17 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Thursday, May 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.