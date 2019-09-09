Dowling & Yahnke Has Increased By $381,054 Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake; Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $20 lowest target. $21.67’s average target is 6.17% above currents $20.41 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the shares of KMI in report on Monday, April 1 to “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, July 30. See Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Sector Perform New Target: $23.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/08/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Peer Perform Upgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $22.0000 Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

17/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus 22.0000

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $19 New Target: $20 Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 4.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc acquired 3,098 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 66,722 shares with $8.22M value, up from 63,624 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $225.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 4.52 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold Kinder Morgan, Inc. shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Fund Advsrs Ltd Company holds 4.46% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 22.80M shares. Systematic Finance Lp invested in 0.2% or 295,301 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 24,480 shares. Swift Run Capital Mgmt Lc holds 251,549 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). American Natl Registered Advisor reported 10,907 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 33,609 shares. 86,824 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Us Comml Bank De owns 247,335 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.13% or 154,211 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.31% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 5,732 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 342,959 shares.

It closed at $20.41 lastly. It is down 16.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS IT IS NOT ACTIVELY ASSESSING INVESTMENT IN KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA KML.TO SAYS SUSPENDING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES AND RELATED SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure firm in North America. The company has market cap of $45.89 billion. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada divisions. It has a 20.45 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Texas energy data wrap: Permian gas looks forward to new pipeline – Houston Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $133 lowest target. $144’s average target is 20.61% above currents $119.39 stock price. Chevron Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. HSBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and $133 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 15 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Monday, May 13 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset invested in 13,860 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Corp holds 10,013 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management accumulated 32,804 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Arrow holds 1.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 37,390 shares. River Road Asset Ltd reported 260,251 shares. Aviance Prns Ltd owns 2,805 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 304,388 shares. 46,120 are held by Cleararc. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il reported 323,860 shares. The New York-based Kings Point Cap Mgmt has invested 1.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Northpointe Ltd accumulated 1.23% or 31,831 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel has invested 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Proffitt Goodson Incorporated accumulated 376 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Greystone Managed Investments reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lmr Prtn Llp owns 5,307 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.