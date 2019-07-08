Dowling & Yahnke Maintains Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Keycorp (KEY) Holding Has Raised by Connable Office Inc

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 2.82 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 22,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,233 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.91M, up from 84,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of stock was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.2% or 54,658 shares. 83,588 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. West Coast Fincl Ltd holds 1.74% or 66,549 shares. Guardian LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 14.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zacks Mgmt reported 0.29% stake. Fagan Associate holds 1.31% or 27,667 shares in its portfolio. Whittier has 277,487 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 999,159 shares. Sterling Management Lc owns 96,017 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset has 1.53% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tocqueville Asset LP reported 635,471 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 382,507 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Co has invested 1.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 8,370 shares to 132,877 shares, valued at $20.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,651 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Disney Stock Could Remain Rangebound for a Long Time – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Will Disney World Follow Its Rival Into Virtual Lines? – The Motley Fool” published on June 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Predicting Disney+ And The Growth To Come – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Portfolio holds 258,920 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Longer Invs has invested 1.28% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Com stated it has 47,596 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.34% or 13.36 million shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Llc invested 0.06% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Daiwa Secs Gru Incorporated holds 39,084 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Lc holds 0.04% or 18,172 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Cap Mngmt Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 56,000 shares. Scout Investments accumulated 2.26M shares or 0.73% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 292,140 shares. Bridgewater Lp has 0.05% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 542,629 shares. 104,691 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bluemountain Limited Liability holds 0% or 9,781 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Key Takeaways From BlackBerry’s Q1 Results & What To Expect In Q2 – Forbes” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “KeyBank Introduces The Small Business Wellness Index – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Square Cash Is Beating PayPal’s Venmo in This 1 Key Area – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hard Times Ahead At Key Energy Services – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.