Dowling & Yahnke Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Has Decreased by $438,192 as Market Valuation Rose; Ironwood Investment Counsel Raised Its General Electric (GE) Holding by $572,679 as Share Price Rose

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 60.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 63,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 168,438 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 104,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98M shares traded or 94.20% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Cash Bonuses to Top Executives in 2017 — 3rd Update; 13/04/2018 – Current by GE Rolls Out Nationwide Energy Savings Program with Morgan Stanley; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer talks General Electric and sell-off threats in a strategy session with callers; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC PLANS TO END 2018 WITH $15B+ OF CASH; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM, sources say [23:16 BST16 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Net $70M; 22/03/2018 – 91SL: GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 9,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 145,796 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 154,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57 million shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to $1 Billion Fine in Settlement (Audio); 24/05/2018 – Bitfinex Said to Find Bank in Puerto Rico After Wells Fargo Exit; 22/03/2018 – OMERS Infrastructure Announces Agreement to Acquire Leeward Renewable Energy; 24/04/2018 – DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP DLNG.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 16/03/2018 – Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund Expand Access to Free Financial Counseling

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,049 shares to 96,818 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 122,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Colonial Trust Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Us Savings Bank De reported 0.57% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 568,478 shares. Amer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 4,275 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Da Davidson & Company has invested 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 1832 Asset Management LP has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Accredited Invsts invested in 0.25% or 26,089 shares. Madison Investment reported 406,577 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. A D Beadell Invest Counsel, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 21,075 shares. Sageworth Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Channing Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aspiriant has 0.14% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Texas Cap Bankshares Tx owns 0.63% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,205 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc has invested 1.54% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 74,552 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buying Season For A Wells Fargo Preferred – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Get Out As Long As You Can – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market News: GE, PG&E Face New Threats – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Best And Worst 401(k) Strategies – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric And Financial Engineering: One More Time – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “GEâ€™s Progress Doesnâ€™t Mean General Electric Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Electric Stock Just Popped 6% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock or 55,248 shares. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. On Thursday, August 15 the insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 54,305 shares to 63,095 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,771 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).