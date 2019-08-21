Dowling & Yahnke Trimmed Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $307,314 as Stock Price Rose; Intel Com (INTC) Shareholder Redmond Asset Management Has Lowered Stake

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 49,814 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, down from 51,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $220.71. About 1.83 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video)

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 35,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 52,365 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 87,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 15.45M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors Inc has 0.73% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 43,008 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm has 2,225 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 44,865 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 50 shares. 332,159 are held by Blair William Il. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 32,771 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Principal Gru owns 1.38 million shares. Capital Guardian Trust accumulated 176 shares. 50,664 were reported by Westchester Capital Mgmt. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Co holds 10,592 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Company holds 0.54% or 10,490 shares. New York-based Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). New York-based Cim Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability reported 0.91% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 200 are held by Blume Capital Mngmt Inc.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 2,012 shares to 17,187 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 5,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.85 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 36,517 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has 0.85% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 23,674 shares. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0.14% or 243,837 shares in its portfolio. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% or 72,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sei has 0.28% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 22,765 shares. Amalgamated Bank invested in 574,748 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha owns 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4,990 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Company reported 376,400 shares stake. Lakeview Capital Prtn Llc holds 0.77% or 23,235 shares in its portfolio. Stanley has 0.64% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 48,744 shares. Arvest Bankshares Trust Division invested 1.49% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Compton Mngmt Ri holds 1.25% or 53,737 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0.61% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 0.18% or 22,970 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.99 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc Com by 21,923 shares to 59,578 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp Com by 5,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com.

