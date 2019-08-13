Dowling & Yahnke Lowered Its Position in Mastercard (MA) by $414,775 as Share Price Rose; Hite Hedge Asset Management Lowered Its Noble Energy (NBL) Position by $468,264 as Stock Price Declined

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 49,990 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, down from 51,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 19,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 12,607 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 32,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 3.88 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 Percent Working Interest in Tamar; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Business; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Israel to begin gas exports to Egypt within four months – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Williams, investment firm reportedly mull Houston midstream MLP acquisition – Houston Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Israel anti-trust regulator OK’s Egyptian pipeline deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 18,045 shares to 27,786 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 396,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo reported 18,662 shares. Aviva Plc reported 181,079 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 21,267 were accumulated by Gateway Advisers Lc. 197,900 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Moreover, Innovations Lc has 0.87% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 13,490 shares. Nordea Management Ab has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Westpac Bk Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Bb&T invested in 0% or 8,134 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com reported 100,214 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 21,143 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark owns 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 2,040 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 822 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated owns 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 300 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard (MA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 selling transactions for $39.05 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geller Advsr Lc owns 4,457 shares. Private Ocean owns 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 355 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 31,707 shares. 105,193 are held by Martin Investment Mgmt Limited Liability. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 287,205 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Captrust Fin Advsr holds 24,086 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Peoples Fin Services Corporation has invested 2.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Appleton Prtn Ma owns 5,371 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Korea Invest holds 739,465 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lsv Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bamco Ny owns 119,626 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,149 shares to 26,918 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).