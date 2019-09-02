Dowling & Yahnke Has Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $624,568 as Stock Value Rose; Gamco Investors Et Al Maintains Holding in Aar Com (AIR)

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Aar Corp Com (AIR) by 50.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 81,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The hedge fund held 243,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91 million, up from 161,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Aar Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. It closed at $42.96 lastly. It is down 10.06% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR); 24/05/2018 – AAR 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C, EST. 51C; 21/05/2018 – AAR SEES 4Q CONT OPS RESULTS SIMILAR, SLIGHTLY IMPROVED VS 3Q; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M; 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 25/05/2018 – AAR CORP – DAVID P. STORCH WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT ON MAY 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – AAR Announces Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 DILUTED SHR FROM CONT OPS IN THE RANGE OF $2.50 TO $2.80; 01/05/2018 – AAR Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers List

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 2,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 38,651 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30 million, down from 40,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct)

