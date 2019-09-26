Dowling & Yahnke Has Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding By $360,981; Frp Holdings (FRPH) Shorts Up By 20.56%

Frp Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) had an increase of 20.56% in short interest. FRPH’s SI was 99,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20.56% from 82,200 shares previously. With 13,900 avg volume, 7 days are for Frp Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH)’s short sellers to cover FRPH’s short positions. The SI to Frp Holdings Inc’s float is 1.47%. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 10,214 shares traded. FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) has declined 22.04% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPH News: 07/03/2018 – FRP HOLDINGS INC – LOOKING FORWARD TO 2018, THERE IS STILL “ATYPICALLY” HIGH NUMBER OF EXPIRING LEASES TO OVERCOME IN ASSET MANAGEMENT; 22/05/2018 – FRP Holdings Announces Closing on Sale of Industrial Warehouse Portfolio for $347.2 Million; 02/04/2018 – John D. Baker II, Affiliates Report Stake In FRP Holdings; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings to Sell Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 22/05/2018 – FRP Holdings Announces Closing of Sale of Its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 22/05/2018 – FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Announces Closing of Sale of Its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH) Announces Contract to Sell its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone for $358.9 Million; 22/03/2018 – FRP HOLDINGS REPORTS CONTRACT TO SELL INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings Sees Blackstone Deal Closing in 2nd or 3rd Quarter; 08/05/2018 – FRP Holdings 1Q EPS 15c

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 10.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc acquired 6,333 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 69,375 shares with $3.96 million value, up from 63,042 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $249.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $60.27. About 7.63M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Skba Management Limited Liability Corp owns 263,750 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.84% or 115,244 shares. Moreover, Burns J W & Ny has 1.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.46% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bridgecreek Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0.56% or 46,715 shares. Mitchell Cap Management reported 0.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tcw Group accumulated 0.02% or 36,265 shares. Cambridge Tru owns 1.45% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 438,153 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated holds 87,418 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 1.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 5.44M shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Liability invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brookstone Capital Management owns 64,241 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphamark Advisors Limited has 1.63% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Summit Fincl Strategies accumulated 0.18% or 6,461 shares. Country Club Tru Na holds 26,739 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 17,430 shares to 11,094 valued at $558,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Global X Fds stake by 16,070 shares and now owns 88,420 shares. Vanguard World Fds (VGT) was reduced too.

More notable recent FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FRP Holdings, Inc. Announces Its Presentation at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference in New York City – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) Announces Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At FRP Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FRPH) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FRP Holdings, Inc. Announces Release Date for Its Second Quarter Earnings and Details for the Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FRP Holdings, Inc. Announces Release Date for Its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2019 Earnings and Details for the Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $491.87 million. It operates in Asset Management, Mining Royalty Land, and Land Development and Construction divisions. It has a 34.3 P/E ratio. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings located primarily in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.