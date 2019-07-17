Dowling & Yahnke Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $2.49 Million; Freshford Capital Management Has Lowered Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 48.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 237,212 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 3.84%. The Freshford Capital Management Llc holds 249,003 shares with $11.34M value, down from 486,215 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $36.00B valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 4.43 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 26.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc acquired 22,426 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 107,233 shares with $11.91M value, up from 84,807 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $259.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Bancorporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,655 shares. Plante Moran Financial Lc invested in 6,847 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.20 million shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca stated it has 8,813 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.69% or 1.67M shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Ma reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). M&R Management holds 93,998 shares or 3% of its portfolio. Capital Invsts holds 61,457 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Com stated it has 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ccm Invest Advisers Llc has invested 2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 65,917 were reported by Grisanti Mgmt Limited Liability Co. The United Kingdom-based Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 14.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kentucky-based Mcf Lc has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Com accumulated 276,514 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel reported 23,000 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $114 target in Thursday, February 7 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13. Imperial Capital downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Monday, June 17 report. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Vanguard World Fds (VGT) stake by 8,468 shares to 34,310 valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 3,763 shares and now owns 40,878 shares. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 12 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 23 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 19. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 13 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bernstein given on Wednesday, February 13. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity. NOLAN PETER J bought $4.30 million worth of stock or 100,000 shares.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), The Stock That Zoomed 108% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ATVI – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks stated it has 10,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T reported 179,860 shares. Carmignac Gestion invested in 3.10 million shares or 1.64% of the stock. Gideon Cap Advisors invested 0.4% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Arrow Fin reported 18,347 shares stake. Thornburg Invest Mngmt stated it has 2.40 million shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. 100 were reported by North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership owns 177,436 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 34,176 shares. Baskin Ser Inc invested in 168,595 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0.19% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). First Republic Invest Management stated it has 346,144 shares.