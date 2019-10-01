Dowling & Yahnke Has Trimmed Its Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $307,188 as Stock Rose; Foyston Gordon & Payne Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 48,330 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04 million, down from 49,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $209.45. About 1.84M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 81,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 370,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.26M, down from 451,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 4.57 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stillwater Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 69,226 shares or 1.59% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Mgmt has invested 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stralem Inc has 3.36% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Syntal Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has 1.99% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 168,839 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,949 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bsw Wealth Prtn accumulated 5,112 shares. Highland Management Ltd Liability has invested 2.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 22,382 are held by Cim Mangement. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa stated it has 1.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Braun Stacey Associate accumulated 1.13% or 322,650 shares. 184,975 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Ltd Liability Company. Boston Partners reported 19.55 million shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. London Of Virginia reported 6.52M shares or 3.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.59 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,107 shares to 75,550 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,039 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).