Dowling & Yahnke Lowered Mastercard (MA) Position by $414,775; Force Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Autonation (AN) by $968,870 as Shares Rose

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 304,535 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 49,990 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, down from 51,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $12.4 during the last trading session, reaching $257.05. About 3.56 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 1.08M shares stake. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability has 43,246 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 192,698 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Limited Liability stated it has 84,665 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Beck Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 2.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 120,503 are owned by Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company. 16,800 are held by Private Na. Edmp Inc owns 1,600 shares. Sns Fincl Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,156 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Management Comm owns 9,655 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,525 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Co holds 290,145 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 167,731 shares or 3.33% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd stated it has 5,731 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB) by 9,626 shares to 495,404 shares, valued at $38.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 80,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Is Up 40% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MasterCard (MA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. Mastercard Foundation had sold 23,850 shares worth $6.67M.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AutoNation Delivers Q2 Beat, But Surprises With Management Change – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Market Sell-Off Accelerates Following China Trade War Retaliation – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.