Dowling & Yahnke Has Cut Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Valuation Rose; Fidus Invt (FDUS) Share Price Rose While Stepstone Group LP Trimmed Position

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.30M market cap company. It closed at $16.2 lastly. It is down 17.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,814 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, down from 51,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 5.03M shares traded or 76.41% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 885 shares to 1,315 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Capital Inc invested 3.46% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Guardian Limited Partnership has invested 1.27% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 7,333 were accumulated by Barr E S. California-based Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 8,414 were reported by Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Punch & Associates Invest Mngmt Inc reported 1,892 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Associates Limited Company owns 5,259 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Cumberland Limited invested 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Parthenon Limited Com has 14,985 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 245,088 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5,662 shares. First Personal Fincl Serv holds 21,504 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Interocean Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sadoff Management Lc reported 4,826 shares stake. 35,562 were reported by Sky Inv Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.28 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. 22,036 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $3.99M were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Henry Daniel. On Wednesday, February 13 Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,328 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Muzinich Incorporated invested 0.31% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Invesco reported 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability accumulated 10,600 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 24,901 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 115,327 shares. Citigroup reported 2,500 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 1,000 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). 5,655 were accumulated by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Legal & General Public Ltd Company reported 121,582 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 20,600 shares. 94,723 were accumulated by Advisory Rech. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 47,596 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 105,641 shares.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,688 activity.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05 million for 10.95 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.

