Dowling & Yahnke Increased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $840,811; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shareholder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Upped Stake

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 96,818 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 90,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 46,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 42,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Management De reported 33,771 shares stake. Boston Limited owns 121,373 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt reported 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Palisade Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 150,225 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability accumulated 5,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers invested in 1.63% or 70,990 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 1.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Golub Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mcdaniel Terry & Company has 0.63% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 45,708 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Philadelphia Communication invested 0.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Commonwealth Bankshares Of has 0.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boston And Mngmt reported 53,198 shares. Staley Cap Advisers owns 14,412 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 7 (IEF) by 62,515 shares to 60,690 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP) by 11,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,892 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Real Estate Index Fd Etf (VNQ).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 8,468 shares to 34,310 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,651 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae Management Incorporated has 19,120 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Insight 2811 Inc reported 9,355 shares. Natl Tx invested in 204,650 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advsr Limited Com has 2,289 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com accumulated 364,706 shares. Mengis Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 29,426 shares or 2.3% of the stock. Moors Cabot holds 240,084 shares. Amica Retiree holds 1.87% or 15,246 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.53% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Burns J W & reported 59,206 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tig Advsrs Lc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 40,223 shares. Atwood And Palmer has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paradigm Fin Lc invested in 3,008 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Ny holds 0.53% or 69,578 shares in its portfolio.