Dowling & Yahnke Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Trimmed by $510,300 as Stock Rose; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Cyrusone (CONE) by $1.71 Million

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 451,721 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.77 million, down from 457,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $94.39. About 206,005 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 32,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 289,046 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, up from 256,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.67. About 216,332 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com reported 0.12% stake. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 399,581 shares. 112,614 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.03% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) or 15,985 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa reported 0.02% stake. Tdam Usa has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 6 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 90,839 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northpointe Cap Llc holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 48,440 shares. Asset Management One Limited stated it has 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Us Bank & Trust De owns 738 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assocs holds 0.01% or 33,749 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,824 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, down 14.84% or $0.46 from last year’s $3.1 per share. RS’s profit will be $177.49M for 8.94 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,929 shares to 5,678 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 2,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,126 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Co reported 375,484 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 7,226 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc reported 20,546 shares stake. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability holds 47,200 shares. Reaves W H And Company holds 215,825 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 3.59M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). The Georgia-based Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,378 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0.06% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 3.34 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 195,104 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 19,072 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 24,305 shares.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 35,329 shares to 788,261 shares, valued at $15.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 31,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,960 shares, and cut its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. $199,436 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was bought by Wojtaszek Gary J.