Dowling & Yahnke Lowered Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding; Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund (EXD) Sentiment Is 0.75

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 2.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,484 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 48,330 shares with $10.04 million value, down from 49,814 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $156.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $206.27. About 4.02M shares traded or 35.42% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions

Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund (EXD) investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 6 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 8 cut down and sold their equity positions in Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 1.97 million shares, down from 2.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $90.71 million. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund for 60,474 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 491,514 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 16,009 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 93,335 shares.

The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 47,499 shares traded or 18.97% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (EXD) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) stake by 32,696 shares to 50,725 valued at $3.23M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB) stake by 21,388 shares and now owns 516,792 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was raised too.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.23 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

