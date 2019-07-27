Dowling & Yahnke Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Position; DOMINO S PIZZA GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (DMPZF) Shorts Increased By 49.53%

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 2.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,933 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 67,752 shares with $13.00M value, down from 69,685 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $238.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased Ishares Tr (IYZ) stake by 20,708 shares to 66,772 valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 2,929 shares and now owns 5,678 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Spinnaker Trust holds 31,898 shares. Doheny Asset Ca reported 3,248 shares stake. Asset Mngmt stated it has 83,427 shares. Harvest Cap Mgmt reported 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Garrison Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.16% or 1,548 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Co invested 1.49% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Michigan-based Bluestein R H & Company has invested 2.62% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Roanoke Asset Mgmt holds 44,216 shares. Waters Parkerson Limited Com stated it has 3.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Adage Prtn Grp Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.21M shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Com holds 295,204 shares. Chilton Investment Company Limited Company stated it has 5.91% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.48% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.55 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises DominoÂ’s Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 25, 2016, the firm had 950 stores in the United Kingdom; and 16 stores in Switzerland.