Dowling & Yahnke Decreased Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding as Stock Rose; Cookson Peirce & Co Cut Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $18.58 Million as Share Value Declined

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 98,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,345 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, down from 131,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $175.77. About 1.84M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,776 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, down from 16,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $11.1 during the last trading session, reaching $368.9. About 1.88 million shares traded or 52.88% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Big data aids Sikorsky in improving helicopter maintenance; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin expects to be ‘on every mission to Mars,’ CEO says; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS SOME F-35 JETS STILL NOT BEING ACCEPTED BY PENTAGON DUE TO CONTRACTUAL ISSUE; 09/05/2018 – ActiveState Offers Way to Ship Software Faster & Keep Control; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES US BUDGET CAPS AS BIGGEST RISK TO ITS BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Sputnik: Japan Asks Lockheed Martin to Craft Hybrid F-35 and F-22 Aircraft

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.24 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,269 are owned by Private Asset Mngmt. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.43% or 185,004 shares. Amp Limited stated it has 310,687 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading reported 1,239 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Ltd Liability reported 0.36% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cap Mngmt Va invested in 1.28% or 24,509 shares. Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi holds 60,266 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. Hl Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 46,458 shares. Moreover, Ghp Inv Advsrs has 0.25% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Northstar Invest Advisors Lc reported 0.04% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com has 0.19% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 10,226 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 5,228 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 2,773 shares. Tower Bridge reported 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Weybosset & Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1,875 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 245,806 shares to 260,147 shares, valued at $32.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church And Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. 7,690 shares were sold by Evans Michele A, worth $2.30M. On Monday, February 25 GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 750 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 6,711 shares to 51,026 shares, valued at $12.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).