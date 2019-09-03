Dowling & Yahnke Has Increased By $450,450 Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding; Compugen LTD. – Ordinary Shares (CGEN) Shorts Raised By 7.6%

Compugen LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CGEN) had an increase of 7.6% in short interest. CGEN’s SI was 3.15 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.6% from 2.93M shares previously. With 138,600 avg volume, 23 days are for Compugen LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s short sellers to cover CGEN’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 41,636 shares traded. Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has risen 2.86% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CGEN News: 02/04/2018 – COMPUGEN ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH MEDIMMUNE FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF Bl-SPECIFIC AND MULTI-SPECIFIC ANTIBODY PRODUCTS; 02/04/2018 – COMPUGEN TO GET $10M; MAY GET MILESTONE PAYMENTS, ROYALTIES; 07/03/2018 Compugen Has Licensed Selexis’ Cell Line-Based Protein Expression Platform for the Development of Antibody-Based Therapeutics; 27/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LTD – U.S. FDA REQUESTED THAT COMPANY PROVIDE ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION IN SUPPORT OF ITS IND APPLICATION FOR COM701 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Compugen Announces Exclusive License Agreement With MedImmune for the Development of Bi-Specific and Multi-Specific Antibody Products; 02/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LICENSES ANTIBODY PRODUCTS TO ASTRAZENECA’S MEDIMMUNE; 27/04/2018 – COMPUGEN – FDA INFORMED CO THAT IND REVIEW CAN BE COMPLETED & APPLICATION CAN BE TAKEN OFF CLINICAL HOLD ONCE REQUESTED INFORMATION IS PROVIDED BY CO; 09/05/2018 – Compugen 1Q EPS 0c; 17/04/2018 – COMPUGEN: BAYER PRECLINICAL DATA ON BAY 1905254 SHOWS EFFICACY; 27/04/2018 – Compugen Reports on Status of Investigational New Drug Application for COM701, a First-in-Class Immuno-Oncology Therapeutic Antibody

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 21.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc acquired 4,950 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 27,732 shares with $2.53 million value, up from 22,782 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $143.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $107.12. About 2.11M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can

More notable recent Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Compugen Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CGEN) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MyoKardia Begins Dosing in Phase I Study on Heart Candidate – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company has market cap of $240.25 million. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement has 58,636 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Agf Investments Inc stated it has 59,885 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 16.86 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Department Mb Savings Bank N A stated it has 176 shares. Papp L Roy & Associate reported 9,162 shares stake. Dorsey Whitney Tru Lc invested in 2.13% or 149,568 shares. Davis R M accumulated 1.17% or 344,100 shares. Mariner Lc has invested 0.38% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc owns 296,266 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Farmers, Ohio-based fund reported 33,192 shares. Family Mngmt holds 1.25% or 31,786 shares. Appleton Prns Ma holds 0.94% or 78,130 shares in its portfolio. Weatherstone Management has 0.22% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,250 shares. 34,534 were accumulated by Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability Corp.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $84 lowest target. $112.56’s average target is 5.08% above currents $107.12 stock price. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $12000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $100 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 21. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Northland Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Monday, March 18 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 4.