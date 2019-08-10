Dowling & Yahnke Boosted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Citadel Advisors Lowered Sage Therapeutics (Put) (SAGE) Holding by $13.58 Million

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 22,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 107,233 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.91 million, up from 84,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Put) (SAGE) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 85,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 52,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, down from 138,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $169.29. About 230,568 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance Of NDA Filing And Grant Of Priority Review For Brexanolone IV In The Treatment Of Postpartum Depression; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: H1 18 Organic Revenue Growth Below Management’s Expectations; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application To U.S. FDA For Intravenous Brexanolone In The Treatment Of Postpartum Depression; 08/03/2018 – Blue Sage Capital: 2017 in Review; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Downgrades The Sage College, Ny To Caa1; Outlook Negative; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Pft GBP171M; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA NDA ACCEPTANCE FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Recurring Revenue Slower Than Expected; 2H Outlook Stronger; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 18 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RESULTS WERE BELOW MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Senseonics Hldgs Inc by 365,856 shares to 396,356 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 453,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc (Call).

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chiasma, Hasbro, LSC Communications – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sage prices Zulresso at $7,450; shares up 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sage Therapeutics Announces Clinical Updates and Progress Across Neuroscience Pipeline During â€œSage FutureCastâ€ – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 126,813 shares. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Svcs has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 143 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 4,865 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 620,668 shares stake. Td Asset accumulated 165,613 shares. Bamco Inc Ny invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 4 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 119,222 shares in its portfolio. 1,830 were accumulated by Verition Fund Management Ltd Company. Etrade Limited Co accumulated 2,085 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 524,786 are held by Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com. Strs Ohio holds 199,500 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc reported 384,925 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 317,184 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. California-based Chartist Incorporated Ca has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kemper Master Retirement Tru has 10,000 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Cookson Peirce Co has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 276,171 are owned by Sather Fincl Group Inc. Allstate Corporation accumulated 162,926 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 345,505 shares or 2.58% of the stock. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Dba Holt Cap Prtn Lp has 2,325 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Guardian Trust Commerce owns 1,073 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ami Inv Mngmt accumulated 31,776 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd owns 201,785 shares. Hennessy Advsrs owns 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,600 shares. Moreover, Pictet Natl Bank Trust Ltd has 2.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tompkins has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atwood Palmer invested in 0.03% or 1,942 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,081 shares to 56,271 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 2,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,623 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Disney CEO Bob Iger Worth $22,793 an Hour? – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Disney on Deck; Will Bezos Sales Hurt Amazon? – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Disney (DIS) Misses Q3 EPS by 40c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.