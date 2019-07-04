Dowling & Yahnke Has Lowered By $467,400 Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; Circor International (CIR)’s Sentiment Is 1.69

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 2.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 8,200 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 334,104 shares with $19.05 million value, down from 342,304 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $93.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Broadcom says to stick with U.S. 5G investment after Qualcomm deal; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM COMMENCES CASH OFFERS FOR SERIES OF NOTES TOTALING $4B; 26/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal in next few days, but with conditions, as regulators fear merged company’; 15/03/2018 – EIN Semiconductor: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 30/05/2018 – China vows to protect its interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 21/03/2018 – Goertek’s Next-Generation VR HMD Reference Design in Partnership with Qualcomm Highlighted at 2018 GDC

Circor International Inc (CIR) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 59 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 35 sold and trimmed equity positions in Circor International Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 21.23 million shares, up from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Circor International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 28 Increased: 40 New Position: 19.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 7.15% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. for 300,000 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 266,986 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lapides Asset Management Llc has 0.83% invested in the company for 67,700 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.8% in the stock. Prospector Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 142,900 shares.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, makes, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for gas and oil, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $917.71 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves.

Analysts await CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 22.81% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CIR’s profit will be $8.76 million for 26.20 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by CIRCOR International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.79% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity. $2.03 million worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares were sold by THOMPSON JAMES H.