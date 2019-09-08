Dowling & Yahnke Position in Chevron New (CVX) Has Raised as Valuation Rose; Cim Investment Mangement Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Has Increased as Share Value Rose

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 3,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 66,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 63,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.58M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 69.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 2,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 5,833 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 3,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,763 shares to 40,878 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,101 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SOXX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ltd invested in 0.6% or 69,528 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com owns 858 shares. Doheny Asset Ca reported 19,013 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0.34% or 13,500 shares. 4,332 are owned by Cubic Asset Management Ltd Com. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division reported 58,526 shares stake. Hsbc Holdings Public Llc holds 0.59% or 2.63M shares in its portfolio. Vista Capital invested in 0.06% or 2,409 shares. Community Comml Bank Na has invested 0.82% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Reik Co Lc has invested 0.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 28,967 are owned by Princeton Port Strategies Ltd. Creative Planning accumulated 304,388 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Rench Wealth Inc owns 1.92% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 23,785 shares. Wafra Incorporated has 0.67% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 155,618 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 1.2% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.16% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 5,000 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 85,000 shares. North Carolina-based Kingfisher has invested 1.26% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Eagle Ridge Inv Management has 1,969 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mcrae Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,238 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 5,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Harvest Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% or 1,156 shares in its portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap accumulated 26,992 shares. Perkins Coie has invested 0.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Dynamic Advisor Solutions holds 0.15% or 4,072 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com holds 3.26M shares. 16,296 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Grp Ltd Liability. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 3,271 shares to 206,541 shares, valued at $58.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,131 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.