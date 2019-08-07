Dowling & Yahnke Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding By $657,142; Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA) Had 3 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chiasma had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 8. See Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) latest ratings:

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 21.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc acquired 11,138 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 63,042 shares with $3.73M value, up from 51,904 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $227.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 1.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company has market cap of $153.48 million. The firm offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral”.

