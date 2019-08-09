Dowling & Yahnke Position in Realty Income (O) Has Upped as Stock Declined; Cdk Global (CDK) Stock Declined While Scharf Investments Has Upped by $20.92 Million Its Position

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 360,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.62M, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 61,321 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 73.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 9,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 21,186 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 12,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 229,552 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 142,384 shares to 825,687 shares, valued at $140.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 80,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,836 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.