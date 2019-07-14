Dowling & Yahnke Has Trimmed Its Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) as Stock Price Declined; Capital Investment Counsel Increases Position in Coca Cola Co (KO)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 4,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,555 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, down from 77,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 1.25M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 6.13 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $726.99M for 17.16 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,138 shares to 63,042 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 80,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R had sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Wood Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.