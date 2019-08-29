Dowling & Yahnke Boosted Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $450,450; Buckhead Capital Management Holds Stake in Walmart (WMT)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 89,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, up from 86,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 4.72 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 27/03/2018 – Walmart pulls Cosmo magazine from its checkout lines; 15/03/2018 – News4JAX: BREAKING | Walmart has temporarily suspended the sale of firearms in Florida. DETAILS –; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART OFFERS MORE THAN JUST AN ECOMMERCE OPPORTUNITY IN INDIA WITH ITS LOGISTICS, PAYMENTS AND APPAREL BUSINESSES; 29/03/2018 – Walmart: Seeks to Reduce Emissions Equivalent to the Average Annual Electricity Consumption for 40 Million Chinese Household; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Key investors of India’s Flipkart agree to sell stake to Walmart – Economic Times; 05/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fugitive caught after Walmart lockdown; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Walmart Expands Online Grocery Delivery to 100 Cities; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 27,732 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 22,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $107.8. About 3.91 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,727 are owned by Park Avenue Securities Lc. Ledyard Comml Bank stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Main Street Research Ltd Co reported 0.15% stake. Bragg Advisors Inc accumulated 74,993 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Farmers Tru Com invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hexavest Incorporated holds 457,586 shares. Miracle Mile Lc accumulated 40,731 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 16,872 shares. Lincoln invested in 12,688 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Altavista Wealth Mngmt has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.06% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 108 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intrust Financial Bank Na reported 8,389 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 4.16M shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,990 shares to 100,181 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,400 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 5,670 shares to 451,721 shares, valued at $40.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,814 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 3.34M shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Northeast Invest Mgmt stated it has 6,460 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.16% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Alethea Mgmt Lc holds 0.23% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 3,500 shares. Prospector Prtn Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.09% or 79,200 shares. 3,048 were reported by Bragg. Cohen Cap Mngmt has 0.89% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 40,357 shares. 1.77M are owned by Santa Barbara Asset Management Lc. Moreover, Nordea Investment Management has 1.64% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 8.62M shares. Mechanics Comml Bank Trust Department owns 11,155 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 643 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na accumulated 25,814 shares. Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hartford Financial Management Inc accumulated 898 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Profit Investment Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.19% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

