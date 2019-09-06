Dowling & Yahnke Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Brandywine Global Investment Management Decreased Its Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) Position

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 4.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 4,873 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 104,273 shares with $8.43M value, down from 109,146 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $297.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 9.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) stake by 5.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc analyzed 17,961 shares as Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM)'s stock rose 4.37%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 287,989 shares with $7.25M value, down from 305,950 last quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt now has $2.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.30% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 615,106 shares traded or 70.25% up from the average. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.30 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) stake by 5,995 shares to 231,060 valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard World Fds (VFH) stake by 5,929 shares and now owns 125,899 shares. Ishares Tr (IYZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Cap Management has invested 0.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Company reported 133,716 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2,526 shares stake. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 25,354 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested in 25.70 million shares or 1.33% of the stock. Wallace Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Osterweis Cap accumulated 23,901 shares. Haverford Tru holds 1.08 million shares. Sprott invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kahn Brothers Grp De holds 0% or 19,574 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc has 9,596 shares. Hemenway Tru Lc stated it has 42,948 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1.15% or 108,594 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs accumulated 6,243 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 20.96% above currents $70.27 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Societe Generale maintained the shares of XOM in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

